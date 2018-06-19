There is the right side of history and then there is the side of history in which the Trump administration defends its policy of separating children from their parents, Stephen Colbert said – one of many late-night stars to pummel President Donald Trump’s baby-snatching immigration policy.

Not everyone in the administration blames the policy on Democrats, Colbert noted. “Some members of his administration say it does not even exist. Including DHS secy and Definitely-Not-Descendent-Of-Immigrants Kirstjen Nielsen, who tweeted one day earlier:

“We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”

“Then why are you locking up kids at an abandoned Walmart?!” Colbert asked.

But, the next morning, Colbert noted, Nielsen sprang a new storyline on America: “We do not have the luxury of

pretending that all individuals coming to this country as a family unit are, in fact, a family.”

Responded Colbert: “Who can tell if these weeping toddlers are part of a family? They might not even be toddlers. They might be adults with shoes on their knees!”

Nielsen went on, saying they have to do their job and will not apologize for doing their job.

Nielsen is not the only member of the Trump administration defending the tactic. So Is White House Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller. He has called separating children from their parents “a potent tool…for stopping migrants from flooding across the border.”

“Which is fitting because I’ve always thought of Stephen Miller as a potent tool,” Colbert snarked.