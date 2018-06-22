Melania Trump made a “surprise” trip to Texas today to visit some of the children her husband separated from their parents as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration

“When I heard she was doing this, I thought, okay! This is what First Ladies often do. You go to a troubled area. They see the children. They show that we care. You can’t mess that up,” Stephen Colbert told his studio audience at the top of Late Show.

Zara

“Guess what? I spoke too soon,” he admitted.

“Now, before we show you this photo, please know it’s real,” he said, assuring his crowd producers checked it “so many times, because we thought this has to be fake.”

But, today, on her way to show that she cares, Melania wore a jacket that says, ‘I really don’t care, do u?’”

“Now a lot of the clothes Melania wears sends the message ‘I really don’t care’,” Colbert acknowledged.

“Also a lot of her facial expressions.”

The First Lady’s spokesperson has said in a statement of the jacket, “It’s a jacket…there was no hidden message.”

Rex/Shutterstock

“Right, it’s definitely not hidden,” Colbert shot back. “It’s right on the back.”

“And, I’m going to guess this is one message she did not steal from Michelle Obama,” the CBS late-night host snarked.

Speaking for many, Colbert wondered how this would have played out at Normal White House, and if one staffer would have been sacked, or five, or the “entire Executive Branch.”

“Because, in the middle of the worst moral scandal in recent memory – so bad that her husband backed down for the first time in memory – people who were supposedly on her side let her get on a plane with a jacket that said ‘I really don’t care, do you?”

“For the record: We do,” Colbert responded, pointedly.