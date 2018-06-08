“With everything going on in our busy lives, once in a while it’s good to take a moment to stop and remember, ‘Hey, our president had sex with a porn star’,” Colbert advised, by way of segue into his report on Stormy Daniels and Rudy Giuliani’s latest thoughts on her.

“We all know that Stormy is represented by lawyer and cable-based life form Michael Avenatti. But… Oh, guess what? Next week Avenatti is going to be on here, with The Mooch. They’re going to be on together!”

“They want to have their own show,” Colbert reminded. “They want to have an Avenatti/Mooch Show. I don’t know who is going to do that show… So it’s going to be us next week. We’re going to solve some problems, toy with the problems of the universe with Avanatti and Mooch!”

Colbert was referring to last months episode of of Our Reality TV Presidency, in which word got around that the pugnacious lawyer representing the porn star suing Donald Trump, and the shortest-tenured White House communications director in U.S. history were being pitched to co-host a political talk show.

Avenatti had responded “lol,” adding he had “no interest in television right now.”