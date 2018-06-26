In maybe his most biting monologue yet, Stephen Colbert told viewers “I get up every day and I live in hope that will be the day that I will be surprised by the news.”

“But mostly I’m just shocked by how unsurprising everything is.”

Entirely predictable, Colbert said, there has yet to be any announcement from the Trump administration as to “what they’re going to do to put these stolen kids back together with their parents. And no indication that they could successfully do so.”

So, he told his viewers, the genealogy-search company 23andme is donating DNA kits to help reunite immigrant families.

“Good for them, but while they’re at it, can they test Donald Trump’s DNA too?” Colbert asked.

“I want to find out what species can survive that long without a heart. Because the President is not freeing the children,” the CBS late-night host scoffed.

“I want to repeat that: The President is not freeing the children. For those of you who just emerged from a coma, you’re going to want to slip back in.”