With the many Instagram, Twitter and Facebook trolls lurking in the shadows, the world of social media can turn into trash really fast. That’s why Kelly Marie Tran decided to take matters into her own hands and delete all of her posts on Instagram in the wake of the sexist and racist remarks she has received since playing Rose Tico on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Tran’s Instagram account is still live, but there are no posts — only a bio line that says: “Afraid, but doing it anyway.”

The character of Rose Tico was immediately a fan favorite and was the first featured female Asian character in a Star Wars film. Fans and the Asian American community enjoyed Rose and her crucial role in the movie, but true to form, the trolls came out to attack Tran on her page with abusive comments.

Tran’s Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley took similar action in 2016 when she fully deleted her account after she received abusive backlash for her opinions about gun control.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson posted a tweet in the wake of Tran deleting her posts saying, “On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine.”