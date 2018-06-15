Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts are out as showrunners of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman will take over as sole showrunner for Season 2, Deadline has confirmed.

“We’ve made some producer changes at Star Trek: Discovery,” producer CBS TV Studios said in a statement to Deadline. “The series continues under the creative vision and leadership of executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman. Discovery remains on course for season two in 2019 with new and continuing stories that build on its successful premiere season.”

Sources said there were no creative problems on the show, but more of operational issues. It is possible for another showrunner to be recruited down the road.

The series is currently in production on Episode 5 of the second season. There is a scheduled hiatus coming up and filming will continue after that.

This is the the second showrunner change for the series following the exit of Bryan Fuller in 2016 while Star Trek: Discovery was still in pre-production.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship and new characters, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

Cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo, James Frain and more.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment.

