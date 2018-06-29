EXCLUSIVE: The Closer creator James Duff has joined CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery as executive producer. It is part of an overall development deal he has signed with series producer CBS TV Studios.

Additionally, writer Jenny Lumet (Rachel Getting Married), who joined the series as a consulting producer at the start of Season 2, has been promoted to co-executive producer. Co-executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi has been upped to executive producer and will serve as the series’ producer/director based on set in Toronto.

The addition of Duff and the promotions for Lumet and Osunsanmi come on the heels of the recent behind-the-scenes shakeup on Star Trek: Discovery, which involved Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts exiting as showrunners, and co-creator/executive producer Alex Kurtzman taking over as sole showrunner for Season 2.

Duff will help Kurtzman run the writers room. Duff has Star Trek credentials — he wrote an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise.

Duff also co-created, executive produced and directed several episodes of The Closer spinoff Major Crimes on TNT. His other credits include The D.A. and Broadway play Homefront.

Lumet’s film credits include Rachel Getting Married, The Mummy and most recently Bobbie Sue, which begins production soon. She is repped by ICM Partners.

Osunsanmi has been with Star Trek: Discovery since before filming began on the first season of the CBS All Access series. His other credits include Bates Motel and Sleepy Hollow. He is repped by Verve.

Kurtzman recently closed a big five-year eight-figure overall deal with CBS TV Studios to oversee the expansion of the Star Trek franchise with new series, mini-series and other content, including animation.