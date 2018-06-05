A 6-2 blowout by the Washington Capitals over the Vegas Golden Knights in last night’s Game 4 (1.5/7) of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals was a win for the DC NHL team and a win for NBC on a very unscripted night.

The Comcast-owned net’s 8-11 PM coverage of the ice action topped primetime among adults 18-49 up against the Season 15 debut of So You Think You Can Dance (0.7/3) on FOX and ABC’s The Bachelorette (1.6/7).

With the Capitals ahead 3-1 in the Finals, the latest Stanley Cup game was pretty steady in fast affiliates from it Game 1 demo of May 28. Slipping just 6% from the game of last Monday on NBC, the NHL battle picks up on June 7 on the broadcast net. As with all live events like the Stanley Cup, expect adjustments in the NHL numbers later on today.

While hockey gained NBC the overall win, The Bachelorette was actually the top rated single show of Monday in the key demo and the most watched with an audience of 5.78 million. Overall, as NBC won in the demo and with The Crossing (0.6/3) up a tenth, ABC was number #1 in sets of eyeballs with 4.87 million watching. As for SYTYCD, the competition show took a misstep to the tune of a 22% decline from its June 14, 2017 Season 14 opener.

CBS was all encores last night except for Elementary (0.6/3) at 10 PM. The Sherlock Holmes modernization rose an impressive 50% in the demo over its May 28 performance. Up a tenth from last week, Supergirl (0.5/2) was the CW’s only original of Monday.

The NBA Finals aren’t back until Wednesday so enjoy your sports free Big 4 tonight.