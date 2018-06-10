Like The Crown? Well, there will be plenty more content where that came from on True Royalty, an SVOD service launching in the U.S. and UK as well as a number of international markets.

The SVOD platform is being launched by Nick Bullen, founder of British production company Spun Gold, which is a specialist in producing royal programming and has scored access to the royal family for a number of projects. He hopes to take advantage of the recent boom in royal programming after 29M people in the U.S. watched Prince Harry marry Suits actress Meghan Markle.

He is rolling out the service from Monday 11 June in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for $5.99 per month. It will launch with titles including Prince Philip At 90, The Last Dukes, Meghan Markle: How To Be Royal, The Duke and Duchess of Windsor: The Secret Photos of Their Love Story and Henry VII: Winter King. Bullen has struck a number of deals with distributors including All3Media and is on the verge of a volume deal with BBC Worldwide.

While the service will initially feature documentaries and docu-dramas, Bullen tells Deadline that it would like to feature more scripted titles and, after a second round of investment planned for later this year, will begin commissioning original content. He has launched the service with brand strategist Edward Mason and media entrepreneur Gregor Angus.

Bullen says, “People have always been obsessed with Royalty – from the Pharaohs to medieval kings right up to today’s newest royal Meghan Markle. I’ve had the rare privilege of documenting royal life first hand and it has never ceased to fascinate me. True Royalty is a chance to share the best royal stories with viewers across the globe.”