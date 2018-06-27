is introducing a new feature that will allow users to avoid seeing plot spoilers to the Westworld season 2 finale or results of the Mexico-Sweden World Cup soccer match in their News Feeds.

Dubbed “Keyword Snooze,” it gives Facebook users the option to temporarily block posts from people, pages and groups from showing up in their News Feed. It’s similar to the muting features other platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, offer through advanced settings.

Amit Fulay, Facebook’s News Feed controls product director, said the feature was developed in response to users’ desire for greater control over their News Feeds.

“There are two categories of feedback I get. There are friends and family who are really close to me. I want to see more of them in my news feed,” said Fulay. “There are people I’m connected to on Facebook who I see way too much.”

Last December, Facebook introduced the Snooze feature to temporarily mute that annoying friend or relative who may be overwhelming you with political rants or pet photos. The content disappears from the News Feed for 30 days — a less aggressive step than, say, unfollowing or unfriending someone.

Keyword Snooze works the same way, shielding you from that friend intent on spoiling the second season finale of The Handmaid’s Tale before you’re gotten a chance to watch, or disclosing the results of the soccer match you recorded earlier in the day.

“Argentina is playing today and I’ve snoozed Argentina from my feed,” Fulay said in an interview yesterday with Deadline. “I know everybody’s going to talk about it.”

To use the feature, go into the menu of a post on News Feed (located in upper right hand corner) and select the keyword to snooze. This is the latest in our suite of controls, and joins See First, Hide, Unfollow, and Snooze as another way to customize the News Feed experience.

Snooze will be introduced today in the U.S., then roll it out more broadly.