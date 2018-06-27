Sony Pictures has given a title to its new Spider-Man movie, the follow-up to 2017’s successful franchise reboot Spider-Man: Homecoming. The sequel, now called Spider-Man: Far from Home, will hit theaters July 5, 2019.

The studio made official today what franchise star Tom Holland pretty much leaked in an Instagram post last week from Seattle’s Ace Comic-Con. In the video, he showed an iPad with the movie’s script bearing the title Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The new film returns Holland, also a fixture in Marvel’s Avengers films, director Jon Watts and the rest of the original cast. Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the villainous Mysterio in a pic about which little is known.

Spider-Man Homecoming grossed $334.2 million domestically and $880.1 million worldwide after it bowed in July 2017.