Sony released the first full trailer for their forthcoming animated feature Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse starring Shameik Moore (Dope, The Get Down) in a different take on your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The studio also announced an all-star cast joining Moore lending their voice to the series.

In the trailer, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller apply a groundbreaking visual style to Spider-Man — a style that immerses you in the pages of a comic book when introducing you to Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (Moore) his turn as the web-slinger and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Joining Moore are Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Lily Tomlin.

Johnson will voice Miles’ reluctant mentor, Peter Parker, while Schreiber playing the larger-than-life crime lord Kingpin. Hailee Steinfeld will play spunky, free-spirited Spider-Gwen. Moonlight Oscar winner Ali will provide the voice for Miles’ uncle Aaron while Atlanta star Henry will voice Miles’ father Jefferson. Rounding out the cast is Velez as Miles’ mother Rio, and the legendary Tomlin as Aunt May.

