The first full trailer for Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has clocked 44M views since its Tuesday drop, with the spot standing as one of the Culver City lot’s most viral rate of 32:1 in its first 24-hours.

That’s a first day viral rate up there with Sony’s Sausage Party, and beating the Spider-Verse‘s first teaser (11:3) and even Warner Bros.’ Lego Batman (11:4). Also within the first day of Spider-Verse‘s release, it totaled 164K social conversations and 26M views across all social platforms, (Facebook, YouTube, etc).

The film directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman is set in an alternative universe where Brooklyn teen Miles Morales along with many others in a shared multi-universe can wear the web-slinger’s mask. The pic is a passion project of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. They’re exec producing with Lord penning. Pic opens on Dec. 14 against Universal’s sci-fi fantasy Mortal Engines.