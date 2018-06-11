Gary Hart, Venom, Spider-Man, The Equalizer and Lisbeth Salander were some of the characters in the spotlight during Sony Pictures’ presentation today at CineEurope.

Hart is the subject of Jason Reitman’s Hugh Jackman-starrer The Front Runner which is based on the true story of the presidential hopeful’s 1988 campaign which was swiftly derailed by reports of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice. Sony acquired worldwide distribution rights at Cannes and is planning a fall release to coincide with awards season as well as the fall election cycle.

Reitman was in Barcelona today and said the events of 1988 were the first time “political journalism and tabloids drove into the same lane.” He suggested the story may hold answers to “what the hell is happening in American politics today.” Jackman, in a taped message, said it “may give some insight into how we got here” before introducing a clip and a teaser.

Also making an appearance were Claire Foy who plays Salander in Fede Alvarez’ The Girl In The Spider’s Web as she introduced the trailer and Yann Demange who directs crime drama White Boy Rick, also introing a trailer.

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse was touted as a Christmas event that is cracking open the Spiderverse. The trailer was shown after having recently been released to 44M views in just a handful of days. The trailer for Venom also got a look-in. Tom Hardy stars as a “Marvel character unlike any you guys have ever seen” who’s “such dark fun,” said Sony’s President of International Distribution Steven O’Dell. That one strikes in October.

Among other footage included was for animal stories Alpha and A Dog’s Way Home; Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween and Sundance breakout Searching. The latter’s director Aneesh Chaganty and producer Sev Ohanian were also in town to talk about the movie that uses new technology to tell the story of a father looking for his missing daughter. It starts rollout in August.

There was also a video message from The Equalizer II helmer Antoine Fuqua who introduced a clip of Denzel Washington reprising his titular role from the 2014 thriller. Fuqua made a point to thank the European exhibitors in the room for making the first movie “an event for adult audiences” to see in theaters. The sequel rolls out internationally over the summer.

The presentation wrapped with a word from Quentin Tarantino whose Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is just getting into production. He appeared from the set where they were practicing crane shots and said he was making “a piece of cinema to be shown in cinemas.” European moviehouses, Tarantino added, have a special place in his heart because “my films have a European sensibility.”

Earlier, as things got underway today, Sony capitalized on World Cup fever to insert Barcelona football legend Andres Iniesta into a sequence from its upcoming Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and wished Spain good luck for the upcoming tournament.