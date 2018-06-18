EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television has begun accepting applications for its fifth annual Diverse Directors Program, aimed at providing opportunities to talented artists of diverse backgrounds.
Sony TV’s 2018 Diverse Directors Program Comes Into Focus
by Erik Pedersen
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy
Loading comments...
What's Hot on Deadline
-
1
MoviePass Reps 40% Of 'Gotti's $1.67M Opening As Critics Slaughter John Travolta Mob Pic
- 2
Kathy Griffin Savagely Drags Melania Trump For Remarks About Government's Family Separation Policy
- 3
Emma Roberts Teases Return of 'American Horror Story's Madison Montgomery
- 4
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Twitter Backlash: "They Just Keep Tryin'"
- 5
Chris Hardwick Says "At No Time" Did He Sexually Assault Ex-Girlfriend
- 6
Patty Hearst Defends Son-In-Law Chris Hardwick In Wake Of Assault Allegations
- 7
John Oliver Blasts Donald Trump Administration For Taking Children From Parents As Immigration Strategy
- 8
'The Sopranos' Vincent Pastore & Steven Van Zandt & 'Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany Star In Dark Mob Comedy
- 9
'Incredibles 2' Record $183M Beats 'Captain America: Civil War' Opening & Lifetime Totals Of 'Cars 3', 'A Bug's Life'
- 10
Samuel L. Jackson Under Fire For Alleged Homophobic Tweet
Latest TV News
- ‘Shades Of Blue’ Ratings Return For Series Low, ABC Tops Night With Game Shows
- Donald Trump Escalates Democrat-Blaming For His Border Baby Snatch Policy
- With 'American Horror Story' & ‘American Animals’, Evan Peters Unpacks The Madness Of Acting And…
- Desus & Mero Set To Headline Showtime Late-Night Talk Show
- ‘The Flash’: Jessica Parker Kennedy Upped To Series Regular For Season 5
- Hulu Orders Femme Fatale Pilot ‘Reprisal’ From Warren Littlefield & A+E Studios
Marketplace
Featured Jobs
ad
- Creative Development Coordinator
Triptyk Studios, New York, New York
- Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)
Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
- Media Specialist
Bridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
- Executive Director, Aspen Film
Company Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
- Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer Partnerships
Save the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
- SEE MORE JOBS
- 2
- 1