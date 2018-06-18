Fifteen semi-finalists will participate in the Diverse Directors Program’s episodic directing workshop consisting of six evenings of discussion and instruction from working directors, production personnel and entertainment professionals. About five finalists will then be chosen to work closely with established TV directors on episodes of hour and half-hour scripted SPT series. Last year’s program finalists worked on such shows as The Blacklist, Preacher, Atypical and The Goldbergs.

“It’s crucial that our talent is reflective of the diversity of our audience,” said Jeffrey Glaser, EVP Scripted Srogramming at SPT. “The Diverse Directors Program has enabled Sony Pictures Television to be home to a wide array of new voices in the creative community. We’re looking forward to working with another group of emerging directors from all walks of life.”

The Diverse Directors Program begins in October and runs through the following spring. A maximum of 300 online applications will be accepted beginning today through July 16 at http://www.sptdiversedirectors.com.