Just before a screening of Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil at the ATX Television Festival, host Phil Rosenthal stepped onstage to address the death today of chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain. “I was shocked and saddened, but I want you to know what an inspiration he was for me,” Rosenthal said on Day 2 the Austin fest.

“He evolved from a chef and a food traveler to a world-class journalist. My little joke that I make whenever I talk about my show is when I sold the show to Netflix I said I’m exactly like Anthony Bourdain if he was afraid of everything. My show is a take on his type of show but just to say that means that he invented an entire genre. I want to dedicate, not this episode, my entire series to him.”

Somebody Feed Phil follows the Everybody Loves Raymond creator to places like Venice, Dublin, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen and Cape Town to get a taste of the local cuisine and culture at each stop.

“Life is about travel, the beauty in life, the love we find, the joy we have, the laughs we have together. That’s what I’m dedicating the rest of my life to,” he said.

During the discussion, Rosenthal announced the launch of his website, philrosenthalworld.com, which will have all the places and restaurants the series features.

“Here’s the message. You’re never going to be as young as you are right now,” Rosenthal said. “Go now. Don’t wait. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

A new batch of episodes will be available to stream on Netflix July 6.