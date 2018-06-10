Director Ron Howard has responded to a fan’s lament on Twitter regarding the disappointing perceptions of Solo: A Star Wars Story, saying the poor audience turnout made him “feel badly.”

Fan Kris Fairbanks tweeted, “I’ve been reading so many theories as to why ‘Solo’ hasn’t been doing so well at the box office – sad to say, some SW fans are snubbing Solo b/c they’re still upset over Last Jedi. If so, they’re missing out & punishing a good film for something not its fault.”

Howard responded that he was “proud” of his film and feels badly that fans are not turning out, even when they likely would enjoy the film.

By most accounts, Solo has under-performed box office expectations in its theatrical run, a surprising development for the Star Wars franchise.

I’m proud of #SoloAStarWarsStory and the cast & crew worked hard to give fans a fun new addition. As a director I feel badly when people who I believe (& exit polls show) will very likely enjoy a movie… don’t see it on a big screen w/great sound. https://t.co/KADHwqU8so — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 10, 2018