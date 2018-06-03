Refresh for latest…: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story continued its bumpy ride this weekend with a sophomore session that was worth $30.3M at the international box office. That’s a 47% drop from last weekend’s launch of the Han Solo origins story when comparing the Friday-Sunday portions. While the hold is better than average, it was also aided by a lack of new competition.

20th Century Fox However, the Millennium Falcon’s engine malfunction left plenty of room for the Merc with the mouth to climb back into the No. 1 spot on the overseas charts. Fox’s Deadpool 2 grossed $41.6M this session, including a strong opening in Japan. After three frames, the offshore cume is $344M for $598.6M global.

The overseas cume on Solo is now $115.3M for $264.2M worldwide. There were some decent holds in Europe which was down an overall 34%, and Japan is still to come on June 29. But with those Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom dinos about to roar this week, young Han, Chewie and Lando are looking at a final in the $180M-$200M range internationally — and that’s nothing to write home to Corellia about.

Last weekend, we looked closely at what clipped the flying ace’s wings, revealing a mix of sentiment concerning oversaturation, calendar position, negative residual karma from Last Jedi and a laissez-faire attitude on the part of moviegoers. The holds reflect that general audiences were not rushing out to see this Story — a shame because once people are in the seats, they’re having a good time — while families may have preferred to save up for a trip to Isla Nublar next weekend.

But don’t cry a river for Disney. Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War dropped only 26% from last weekend internationally and has grossed $356.2M in China alone. The global cume to date of $1.965B means that $2B worldwide is flickering into the realm of the possible, whereas just two weeks ago some were skeptical given the summer crush. Solo‘s plight looks to be Thanos’ pleasure.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

NEW

ADRIFT

STX STXinternational began rollout on Baltasar Kormakur’s sea-faring survival romance Adrift in offshore markets this weekend. The total launch was $350K from 352 locations in nine smaller markets. Major markets including Australia, Russia, the UK, Spain, France and Germany will hop on board over the next few weeks with the hope of working as counterprogramming during the World Cup. Recall that among star Shailene Woodley’s credits is fronting Fox’s The Fault In Our Stars which was one of the biggest winners of the 2014 soccer tournament.

That YA book had a massive built-in following, however, so comparisons are not exactly apples-to-apples, but it will be an interesting one to keep an eye on. Kormakur is a pro at filming on water and proved himself adept at disaster epics with 2015’s Everest. The reviews have so far been generally positive with a 71% RT score.

From RVK Studios, STXfilms, Lakeshore, Huayi Brothers and Ingenious, Adrift opened in Scandinavia with $101K from 202 locations. Norway was a No. 3 start, Sweden at No. 6 and Finland No. 4. Kormakur’s native Iceland was not in the opening suite.

Greece opened with $99K from 70 locations, which is 26% behind The Mountain Between Us, 114% ahead of The Shallows and 38% ahead of The Fault In Our Stars. Singapore was good for No. 4 with estimated $82K from 23 locations. That’s 176% ahead of The Mountain Between Us, 63% behind The Shallows and 180% ahead of Wild.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

DEADPOOL 2

Fox Wade Wilson rose to the top of the heap again this weekend with Fox’s Deadpool 2 taking $41.6M in 79 markets and on 15,665 screens. That motors the Merc with the mouth’s international box office total to $344M and $598.6M worldwide. The global IMAX total is $25M.

DP2 began strutting his stuff in mid-May and opened to a Fox record $176.3M. The film is currently 3% behind its predecessor in like-for-like markets. Last weekend dipped a bit more than on the first film mostly because of Solo‘s entrance, but the pic made up some ground this session. Not accounting for exchange rate shifts from 2016, the first Deadpool finaled with $420M overseas.

Overall this weekend, DP2 held the No. 1 position for the 3rd consecutive session in 14 markets including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Taiwan and Indonesia. The Ryan Reynolds-starrer also climbed back up to No. 1 in nine others including Australia, France, Russia and the Netherlands.

Japan, which was in the Top 10 of foreign markets on the first film, opened this weekend with a strong No. 1 of $5.5M and 26% bigger than DP1. On 30 IMAX screens it was the biggest R-rated and Fox launch ever in the format for that market.

There were also great holds in the UK (-30%/$37M cume); Germany (-5%/$18.4M); and France (-29%/$17.9M). The top markets are the UK, followed by Korea ($30.5M), Australia ($22.6M), Russia ($20.2M) and Mexico ($19.1M).

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Disney/Lucasfilm Disney/Lucasfilm’s standalone spinoff of the 41-year-old epic franchise spiraled in its opening last weekend, and this weekend was somewhat surprising in its good holds with an overall drop of just 47%. Then again, there was no new competition as the majors had stayed off this date anticipating the sort of world domination that’s typical of a Star Wars movie.

The Han Solo origins story offers a good summer popcorn ride, but has struggled with a date that comes just five months after The Last Jedi angered a portion of the fandom and amid a take-it-or-leave-it attitude from audiences. Folks did not rush out to see this film which is reflected in the holds. Next session, the overriding attraction will be the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar and the thinking is that Solo ultimately gets to about $180M-$200M internationally. Not a patch on Rogue One’s $524M.

But let’s look at some weekend numbers. Solo picked up $30.3M in 54 material markets for an overseas cume of $115.3M to date and a global take of $264.2M.

Regionally, Solo dropped 34% in Europe. Along with Australia and Japan, the mature Euros are where the Star Wars movies traditionally do best. Outside of Europe, the best holds were in Venezuela (+20%) and Brazil (-11%).

The Ron Howard-directed pic maintained No. 1s for the 2nd weekend in a row in Austria, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

China continues to be a sad state of affairs with just $14.7M after the sophomore session. It is the No. 2 market after the UK ($18.6M) with the Top 5 rounded out by Germany ($9.8M), Australia ($8.8M) and France ($7.5M). Japan is still to open on June 29.

In IMAX, the global take is now $20.5M.

