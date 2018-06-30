Scott Derrickson, who directed the Snowpiercer pilot, is refusing to return for reshoots over the TNT series’ vision under its new showrunner Graeme Mason.

“The 72-page Snowpiercer TV pilot script by @Josh_Friedman is the best I’ve ever read, Derrickson tweeted Friday. The feature-length pilot I made from that script may be my best work. The new showrunner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots.”

Friedman exited Snowpiercer as executive producer and showrunner in January and was replaced by Orphan Black co-creator Mason. Creative differences were blamed for Friedman’s split with the show.

Derrickson is known for directing the features Doctor Strange and The Day The Earth Stood Still, among others.

Based on the acclaimed 2013 movie by Bong Joon-ho, Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in the television adaptation. Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs star. The cast also includes Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Lena Hall.

Deadline has reached out to TNT for comment.