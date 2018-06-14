EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Villaseñor, the first Latina cast member on Saturday Night Live, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

The versatile Villaseñor has voiced characters in the animated series OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes for WBTV and Adventure Time for Cartoon Network. She is set to star in the upcoming short Dangerous Women for directors Allison Bosma and Jon DeWalt, and has released an EP of original songs.

Villaseñor’s other credits include American Dad!, Barry, F is for Family and Crashing. She was previously a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent.

She continues to be repped by Tatiana Sarah at Primary Wave and Cohen & Gardner.