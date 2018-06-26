Universal/Legendary’s summer action thriller Skyscraper has secured a July 20 China release date, significantly opening in the throes of the (unofficial) annual blackout on Hollywood fare. That the film is backed by the Wanda-owned Legendary and takes place in Hong Kong were likely factors working in the Dwayne Johnson-starrer’s favor.

Johnson is a big draw in the Middle Kingdom and here he plays a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While on assignment at Hong Kong’s The Pearl, a 244-floor vertical city with every safety and security challenge, he’s framed when terrorists target the building. On the run, he must save his family who are still inside. Pablo Schreiber and Neve Campbell also star.

Skyscraper is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who previously teamed with Johnson for 2016’s Central Intelligence. Thurber also wrote the Skyscraper script. Mary Parent, Hiram Garcia, Thurber and Johnson produce.

The domestic opening is set for July 13 with most of the rest of the world rolling out that same week. In China, it will be sandwiched between Jiang Wen’s Hidden Men, which goes out July 13, and Tsui Hark’s Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings on July 27.