British pay-TV broadcaster Sky is taking one of its originals to Comic Con for the first time – launching fantasy epic A Discovery of Witches at the San Diego event. It comes as the company revealed that a U.S. broadcaster is expected to be announced shortly – possibly at the event, which takes place July 18-22.

The cast of the series, including Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Alex Kingston and Owen Teale, will attend the confab alongside author Deborah Harkness and producer Jane Tranter from production company Bad Wolf.

Downton Abbey and The Good Wife star Goode stars as vampire Matthew Clairmont, while Hacksaw Ridge‘s Teresa Palmer plays heroine Diana Bishop in the series, which is produced by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner’s Bad Wolf. It will air on Sky One later this year.

Discovery Of Witches is the first instalment of Harkness’ All Souls Trilogy, which has sold more than 3.5M copies worldwide. Originally published in 2011, Discovery is the story of Diana, a young scholar at Oxford who is a descendant of the Salem witches. When she accidentally unlocks an enchanted manuscript, she is compelled to embrace the magic in her blood and enters a forbidden romance with charming 1,500-year-old vampire Matthew. The second All Souls novel, Shadow Of Night, was published in 2012 followed by The Book Of Life in 2014.

Kate Brooke (Mr Selfridge) penned the adaptation and is showrunner. Tranter, Gardner and Harkness are exec producers.

It is the latest high-profile series to head down to San Diego following news of Warner Bros shows such as Riverdale, Arrow, Black Lightning, The Big Bang Theory, Castle Rock, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, as well as the world premiere of Castle Rock as well as the world premiere screening of the pilot for mystery drama Manifest.

Full details of the panel are expected soon.