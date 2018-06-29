Refresh for updates Barry Sloane, Dominic Adams, Kyle Schmid, Edwin Hodge and Jaylen Moore reacted as quickly as a SEAL team to Deadline’s exclusive report that their show Six will not be back for a third season on History.
“What a ride!,” tweeted Sloane. “Sorry to say that @SixonHistory will not be back for a season 3. To all our amazing fans THANKS YOU.”
Tweeted Adams, “Playing Michael Nasry has been a deeply challenging and important role for me. I thank all of the other artists involved in making SIX what it is. I also thank you deeply for supporting us.”
History chose not to order a third season of the Navy SEAL drama as just four episodes are left to air as scheduled during the 10-episode second season. Deadline reported that cast options are expiring at the end of this week.
Here’s a sampling of the reactions. Deadline will add more as they arrive…