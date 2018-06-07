EXCLUSIVE: One week after picking up SXSW thriller Perfect, blockchain content company SingularDTV has revealed the hires of former Marvel TV exec Joseph White as VP Production, and Daniel Hyman, formerly of sales agent Preferred Content, who joins as VP of Entertainment Finance & Development.

White was formerly VP of Original Programming for Marvel Television where he was co-producer on shows including Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher. He produced 2016 SXSW music doc biopic Sidemen: Long Road To Glory and was a co-producer on 2015 Stanley Milgram drama Experimenter.

Hyman, who will spearhead digital distribution at the firm, was sales manager at LA-based outfit Preferred Content where he negotiated deals with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Gravitas and IFC. He previously worked as a management consultant in New York for clients including Barclays and BNP Paribas.

SingularDTV co-founder and President of Entertainment Kim Jackson commented, “SingularDTV leads the blockchain technology field in the entertainment industry. Smart, well-connected execs with successful track records will help us push forward as we bring transparency to the film industry in terms of revenue streams and direct contact with audiences.”

The Switzerland and New York-based firm is planning a fall theatrical release in the U.S. for sci-fi thriller Perfect, which is executive produced by Steven Soderbergh.The film will then be available on the company’s blockchain-powered digital platform which is due to launch early next year.

SingularDTV is one of a growing stall of companies looking to produce and distribute content using blockchain technology, which harnesses digital currencies and aims to improve online transparency. The firm’s slate, first announced late last year, includes Alex Winter’s feature documentary Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, and The Happy Worker, directed by Duwayne Dunham (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey).

Recent hires at the company include Shreesh Tiwari as Chief Strategic Officer, Archna Desai as Chief Operating Officer and Thessa Mooij as Director Of Communications.