As evident with last night’s release date changes from Sony, their Marvel Spider-Man spinoff Silver & Black is currently off their 2019 slate as they look for a new date on the project. Originally, the pic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Hulu/Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger), was to open on Feb. 8 next year, but Sony has moved the Tom Hanks WWII drama Greyhound on to that date.

It’s an understatement to say that franchises are invaluable at the box office, and a Marvel property even more so. And in the case with a Spider-Man spinoff such as this, Sony wants to deliver the best feature possible. We hear that Silver & Black is headed back into development and that a re-write is in store. Earlier this year Captain Marvel screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Chaos Walking screenwriter Lindsey Beer handed in a draft.

Silver Sable is a female mercenary, hunter of war criminals and the leader of the Wild Pack, CEO of Silver Sable International and friend to Spidey. Black Cat aka Felicia Hardy is an enemy, love interest and ally to Spider-man. Her father was a cat burglar.

While Silver & Black is a Marvel property, it’s not part of Disney’s MCU, rather the Spider-Man Marvel universe that Sony possesses film rights on.