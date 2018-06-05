EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American distribution rights to Silencer, an action thriller starring Johnny Messner and Danny Trejo and longtime MMA rivals Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell. A September theatrical release is in the works.

Timothy Woodward Jr.’s pic centers on a retired hitman (Messner) who must resurrect all of his deadly skills and fight a one-man war against his former employer who has kidnapped his step-daughter. Sean Mick penned the script, which pits Messner’s and Ortiz’s characters against Trejo’s and Liddell’s characters.

Woodward produced with Lauren de Normandie and Johnny Cleveland via their Status Media & Entertainment along with Terence Sims. Executive producers include Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Joe Listhaus, Patrick DePeters, Kirk Shaw, Drew Ryce, James Shavick and Jared Safier.

“Status Media delivers another potent picture — Silencer is an explosive actioner with strong production values, high dramatic stakes and the added bonus of pitting legendary MMA rivals, Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, against one another,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s EVP Acquisitions. “Timothy and his team are excellent partners, and we are thrilled to be working with them on Silencer.”

Liddell beat Ortiz twice — in 2004 and 2006 — in two of the most high-profile fights in UFC history.