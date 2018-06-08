Showtime has put in development a half-hour swingers comedy from actress-writer Alanna Thompson and Dynamic Television (Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp).

Created by Thompson, the untitled project focuses on relationships from three perspectives: a monogamous couple, an open couple and two singles who meet and fall in love at a swingers party. It wrestles the question, is there a meaningful, sustainable alternative to monogamy?

Daniel March and Holly Hines of Dynamic Television will serve as executive producers. Elena Blekhter, also of Dynamic, will co-executive produce. Showtime is producing.

Thompson and Dynamic Television previously teamed on spy-action drama Cipher which sold to NBC last year. Thompson also previously developed half-hour comedy The Day I Turned Uncool, with David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Lauren Miller Rogen for NBC. She is repped by ICM Partners and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Showtime. To be part of their amazing track record in comedy is an honor,” said Hines, Senior Vice President of Original Content for Dynamic. “We look forward to continuing our great partnership with Alanna on this extraordinary series.”