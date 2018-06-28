UPDATED: CBS News’s CBSN is reporting four fatalities in a shooting inside the newsroom at a Tronc-owned newspaper in Annapolis, Md. this afternoon. The newspaper, is owned by same company that owns Baltimore Sun that formerly was known as Tribune Publishing.
The paper’s crime reporter Phil Davis tweeted from inside the building, immediately after the shooting:
An intern at the newspaper tweeted a call for help when the incident began. While authorities raced to the Capital Gazette Newspaper, police also went to the The Baltimore Sun newsroom in Baltimore, Md., as a precaution.
Few details are available but TV news outlets report authorities have one person in custody and the building has been evacuated. The motivation of the shooter, who used a shotgun, is not being shared.
President Donald Trump, who previously has declared the media to be the enemy of the people, was briefed about the shooting.
Maryland State Police responded to the shooting around 3 PM ET. Local police reported “active shooter” at the newspaper’s address in Annapolis, about 32 miles from Washington, D.C.
FBI and ATF also responded to the shooting:
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tweeted urging people to stay away: