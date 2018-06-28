UPDATED: CBS News’s CBSN is reporting four fatalities in a shooting inside the newsroom at a Tronc-owned newspaper in Annapolis, Md. this afternoon. The newspaper, is owned by same company that owns Baltimore Sun that formerly was known as Tribune Publishing.

The paper’s crime reporter Phil Davis tweeted from inside the building, immediately after the shooting:

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

An intern at the newspaper tweeted a call for help when the incident began. While authorities raced to the Capital Gazette Newspaper, police also went to the The Baltimore Sun newsroom in Baltimore, Md., as a precaution.

Few details are available but TV news outlets report authorities have one person in custody and the building has been evacuated. The motivation of the shooter, who used a shotgun, is not being shared.

President Donald Trump, who previously has declared the media to be the enemy of the people, was briefed about the shooting.

“Annapolis” quickly became a Twitter top trender, worldwide:

If you are blaming either President Trump or Maxine Waters for the Annapolis @capgaznews shooting before anyone knows anything about anything, you're wack. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 28, 2018

Maryland State Police responded to the shooting around 3 PM ET. Local police reported “active shooter” at the newspaper’s address in Annapolis, about 32 miles from Washington, D.C.

Active Shooter in #Annapolis. PIO is on scene. https://t.co/j66POyXStv — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

FBI and ATF also responded to the shooting:

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tweeted urging people to stay away: