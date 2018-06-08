Netflix and Shondaland have acquired the rights to the viral New York Magazine article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People by Jessica Pressler.

REX/Shutterrstock

Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes is attached to write the series adaptation — the first project to be announced under the blockbuster overall deal she inked at Netflix last August, leaving her long-time home, ABC Studios. It also would mark the first series Rhimes has created since Scandal; the last few series from Shondaland, the company Rhimes runs with Betsy Beers, have come from other creators.

Since coming out on May 28, Pressler’s story has become an instant hot commodity, with about a dozen producers pursuing it for a screen adaptation, both in TV and features. I hear that Netflix stepped up in a big way, and Rhimes’ commitment to do the adaptation as her first series for the streaming platform further tipped the scales.

The article chronicles the incredible rise and fall of now-infamous Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) who, through web of lies, scammed her way into becoming an “it” girl on the New York social scene and nearly launched a Soho House–type club. She had an unwitting partner in crime, luring former 11 Howard concierge Neffatari “Neff” Davis into her schemes.

Last October, Sorokin, who had claimed to be a wealthy German heiress, was accused of instead being a con artist who had scammed money from banks, businesses and friends. She was charged with multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services and is being held without bond on Rikers Island. She has pleaded not guilty.

Since moving to Netflix last August, Rhimes had been quietly acquiring IP, meeting with writers and developing ideas for potential series. She is in the first year of a five-year deal that, in success, could bring her $300 million or more.

Pressler was repped in the deal by Gersh. Rhimes is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Michael Gendler.