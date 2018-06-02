Near the home of his Sherlock BBC TV character, Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the fictional detective, took a real-life leap into action, proving that his portrayal of a hero in Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange may not be just a role.

Cumberbatch reportedly rescued a London delivery bicyclist who was being beaten by a group of four people on Friday. Cumberbatch was allegedly in a cab with wife Sophie Hunter when he saw the cyclist being struck over the head by a bottle.

The attempted robbery took place on Marylebone High Street, just around the corner from Holmes’ fictional home on Baker Street. No arrest have been made and the cyclist was not hospitalized. No reports of anything stolen have been made.

The cab driver, Manuel Dias, told the Sun newspaper that “Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless. If he hadn’t stepped in, the cyclist could have been seriously injured. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street.”

Dias added: “He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, ‘Leave him alone.’ I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest.”

Cumberbatch was modest about his heroics. The Sun quoted the actor saying, “I did it out of … well, I had to, you know.”

A Deliveroo spokesman thanked Cumberbatch for his “heroic actions”.

Cumberbatch is also the star of the Showtime/Sky West mini-series drama Patrick Melrose, which has its penultimate episode airing tonight before its June 9 finale.