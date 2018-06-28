The Great Indoors alum Shaun Brown has booked a recurring role on the second season of Hulu comedy series Future Man. Written by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Matt Tolmach, the high-concept comedy centers on Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson) a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion. Brown will play Hatchet, an integral member of a unique family group that Wolf (Derek Wilson) becomes apart of thanks to a case of mistaken identity. Brown previously recurred as Mason on The Great Indoors and most recently appeared on Grace and Frankie. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Paradigm Talent Agency, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean

Michael Galante (Switched at Birth) is set for a recurring role in Good Trouble, Freeform’s The Fosters spinoff. Production has begun in Los Angeles for premiere in 2019. The series follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young-adult lives in Los Angeles. Galante will play Bryan. A sexy, gay man, Bryan lives in downtown LA and works as an event planner at the Standard Hotel. Galante is currently recurring on OWN’s The Haves and The Have Nots. He recurred on the last season of Freeform’s Switched At Birth and also has been seen on Will & Grace, Jane The Virgin, Bones and go90’s Relationship Status. He’s repped by Zero Gravity Management and Abrams Artists Agency.