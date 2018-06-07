‘Shantaram’: Apple Nabs TV Series Adaptation Of Novel For Development

Anonymous Content and Paramount TV earlier this year won a monthlong bidding war for the rights to Roberts’ sprawling 2004 novel set in Australia and India about love, forgiveness, courage and redemption. A deal was also made for rights to Robert’s sequel novel The Mountain Shadow.
The companies have since brought aboard Oscar nominee Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle), who will write and executive produce, and Emmy-nominated TV writer-producer David Manson (Ozark, Bloodline, House of Cards) who will executive produce. Also executive producing the potential Shantaram series are Anonymous Content’s Nicole Clemens and Steve Golin, as well as Andrea Barron.
“I’m honored and humbled in equal measure as a writer, and thrilled for the many readers who have hoped that Shantaram would become a vivid screen experience,” Roberts said at the time of Par TV and Anonymous’ deal for the book. “Television is the perfect medium for the novel.”
Apple is employing both straight-to-series orders and deals for projects it takes in to develop for straight-to-series consideration.