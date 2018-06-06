“Last night during our report about the president canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer,” Shannon Bream said on air during her Fox News Channel primetime program Tuesday night.

“To clarify: No members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem” during the regular season or post-season, she continued, adding, “We sincerely apologize for the error.” [Watch below]

Fox News had tweeted the same statement, from Bream’s executive producer Christopher Wallace, hours earlier.

The primetime program was among many covering Trump announcing he had pulled the invite to the Eagles because “they disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

When some players pushed back, noting team members were praying in the images and no player took a knee during the season, Trump shot back that taking to the locker room during the national anthem doesn’t count either. Which Eagles players also did not do, pundits noted.