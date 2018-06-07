Showtime has set late-summer premiere dates for Season 9 of its signature comedy Shameless and the new Kidding, starring Jim Carrey. The veteran William H. Macy-Emmy Rossum series will bow at 9 PM Sunday, September 9, followed at 10 PM by the series premiere of the Michel Gondry-helmed comedy.

Also, check out the new trailer for Kidding and a video announcement from the Shameless cast below.

Showtime

Production is underway in Los Angeles on the ninth run of Shameless, which will feature the show’s 100th episode in Week 4. Here is the extensive logline for S9: Political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank (Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Scarlet Spencer) Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie (Emma Kenney) fights for equal pay and combats harassment; and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam (Christian Isaiah) must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls. Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) V juggle the demands of raising the twins with running the Alibi as they attempt to transform the bar into a socially conscious business.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless — the premium net’s No. 1 comedy and it’s youngest-skewing series — is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.

Showtime

Kidding centers on Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Carrey), an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality’s family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking. Jeff begins to push back against the limits of the well-oiled machine that is Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time, and of his executive producer, Seb (Frank Langella). Seb fears Jeff’s mental state could ruin the branding empire they’ve built, and thus begins preparing the show for a life after Jeff, while Deirdre (Catherine Keener), the head puppet maker, grapples with her own personal and professional life issues. Judy Greer stars as Jeff’s estranged wife, and Cole Allen plays their son.

Kidding was created and is executive produced by Dave Holstein, who wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner. Gondry also is an EP and is directing several episodes — reuniting with his Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star Carrey. The actor also exec produces along with Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente. Carrey also executive produces Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here.



