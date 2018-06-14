Richard Flood, who recurred in Season 8 of Showtime’s Shameless, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming ninth season.

Courtesy of More/Medavoy

Flood plays Ford, the Irish finishing carpenter and craftsman, lesbian sperm-donor to many, and a reluctant Fiona’s boyfriend. He appeared in a total of six episodes in Season 8.

Shameless, created by Paul Abbott, is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television. Wells developed the U.S. series from the UK original; he showruns wand executive produces with Nancy M. Pimental and Sheila Callaghan.

Known for his starring role in Irish drama series Red Rock, which recently debuted on Amazon, Flood’s other credits include NBC drama series Crossing Lines and Nat Geo’s Killing Kennedy. He’s repped by Gersh and More/Medavoy.

Shameless Season 9 premieres September 9 on Showtime.