Veteran Dan Lauria and Ashley Romans (I’m Dying Up Here) have booked recurring roles on the upcoming ninth season of Showtime’s hit series Shameless, starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum.

In season nine, political fervor hits the South Side and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. A few highlights — Frank (Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn.

Lauria will play Mo White, a disgraced ex-Congressman in his 60s with a John Edwards haircut. Frank (Macy) helps him run for office again.

Romans will portray Alex. This tough person around 30 years old works at a construction site. Everyone thinks she is a man, but in fact she is a woman.

Shameless, created by Paul Abbott, is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television. Wells developed the U.S. series from the UK original; he showruns and executive produces with Nancy M. Pimental.

The Wonder Years alum Lauria recently co-starred on Fox’s Pitch and guest-starred on This Is Us and Man With A Plan. He’s repped by TalentWorks and manager Jeff Berger.

Romans also recurs on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and recently booked a role in Apple’s drama series Are You Sleeping, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer, and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. She’s repped by Mark Schumacher Management.