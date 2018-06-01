STXfilms/Lakeshore’s Adrift started previews last night collecting $725K, a Thursday night take that’s above the latter’s romantic co-production Age of Adaline which made $575K on its first night before earning $4.96M on Friday and a $13.2M opening. Analysts expect a low-to-mid teens debut for the Shailene Woodley-Sam Claflin action drama which follows a couple as they’re shipwrecked after a hurricane. Pic will be in play at 3,015 theaters.

Overall, it’s expected to be a sleepy weekend at the B.O. with Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story making under $40M in weekend 2 at No. 1, still a disappointment. Last night, the Ron Howard-directed sequel earned $4.4M for a week’s take of $119.6M.

Paramount also has the Johnny Knoxville stunt comedy Action Point which is expected to file under $10M at 2,032 theaters. The pic held some midnight shows last night, and we’ll report those soon. Both Action Point and Adrift were made for a song: the Knoxville pic cost a reported $19M before P&A while the Woodley weepie cost $35M split among STXfilms, Lakeshore, Huayi Brothers and Ingenious.

BHTilt has the horror comedy Upgrade in 1,400 venues and it’s expected to collapse with around $3M. Goalpost Pictures and Automatik Entertainment also produced the title. Leigh Whannell wrote and directed this pic which won the Audience Award for midnight screenings at SXSW. Guys 17-40 are the sweet spot, particularly those with primary interests in sci-fi and action genre cinema, and who also might be gamers.

The Orchard and MoviePass Ventures are also opening their Sundance acquisition American Animals at four New York and Los Angeles theaters.