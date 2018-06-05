‘Shadowhunters’ Cast Reacts To Cancellation Of Freeform Drama

The hunt is winding down, and the cast of Shadowhunters is thanking fans and sharing some memories about the Freeform series that will end next year.

Based on Cassandra Clare’s popular book YA series The Mortal Instruments, the supernatural drama about human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons will wrap with a two-hour finale after the remainding Season 3 episodes air. No premiere date has been set for those.

Produced by Constantin Film, Shadowhunters stars Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa, Alisha Wainwright and Harry Shum Jr. Most of them have weighed in on social media regarding the series ending — but not everyone is going quietly; some are flying the #saveshadowhunters flag.

Here’s what they’re tweeting about it: