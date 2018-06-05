Freeform’s fantasy drama series Shadowhuners will be ending after its current third season. While the cable network has opted not to pick up a fourth season, it will give fans closure, ordering two extra episodes that will wrap the story. The expanded 12-episode final season, dubbed Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt, is set to air in spring 2019.

Freeform originally ordered a 10-episode third season, later ordering 10 back episodes. Season 3A wrapped its run May 15. While there had been no premiere date for Season 3B but those episodes are already in the can, so the only way to get a proper ending for the series was for Freeform to greenlight a finale.

That way the series also will cover all Mortal Instruments books, on which it is based. The current third season goes over books 4 and 5; the two-hour finale will be based on the sixth and final novel in the series.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama.”

Shadowhunters got off to a strong start, becoming Freeform’s strongest new scripted show in 2016, earning a second-season renewal with new showrunners Todd Slavkin & Darren Swimmer. The two executive produce alongside McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer.

Ratings have been down year-to-year since then though the series continues to generate solid buzz and has a devoted following.

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film. The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway, Alisha Wainwright as Maia Roberts, and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.