Former New York state governor David Paterson is advising Cynthia Nixon to start her political career by running for a lower office. Nixon, the former Sex and the City star, is running for New York governor in the primary against the incumbent, Andrew Cuomo, a two-term Democrat.

“Now that you’ve converted to Catholicism, why do you have to be the pope?” Paterson told radio host John Catsimatidis on his morning show today. “In other words, why can’t she run for a legislative position or congressional seat where she could really learn what goes on? People just think that just because you have fame, or just because you have resources, you can run for things.”

Paterson’s advice was not well-received by Nixon.

“Women have been told to wait their turn and stay in their lane for as long as there have been men,” she said in a statement. “So comments like these don’t faze me. I’ve been fighting to improve education in this state for nearly 20 years, and I’m one of thousands of women who looked around after Donald Trump and #metoo and said if we want change we’ll have to do more — we’ll have to run.”