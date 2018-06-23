Seth Rogen told CBS late night host Stephen Colbert last night that he refused a picture with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and his family.

Rogen related that he was at an event hosted by former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney to promote brain health when the incident occurred. He had just posed for a picture with two teens when one of them said, “My father wants to meet you.” He claimed he saw Ryan approaching.

“My whole body puckered, I tensed up, and I didn’t know what to do,” Rogen said to Colbert. “And I turned around and Paul Ryan was walking towards me,” Rogen said.

The two shook hands before Ryan asked for a photo. “I look over and his kids are standing right there expectantly, clearly fans of mine, and I said, ‘No way, man!’” Rogen said.

The actor then said that he scolded Ryan for his policies, but felt “conflicted” doing that in front of his children.