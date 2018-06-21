Donald Trump has always been a shameless liar, but took it to a new level this week with his administration’s defenses of his cruel family separation policy, Seth Meyers said.

Trump’s only political skill is his total and complete lack of shame. “His malignant narcissism allows him to confidently and brazenly lie in a way that most other politicians would be too embarrassed to even try,” Meyers explained. Like this week when he claimed he had cut more regulations than any other president in history, “including fictional ones,” Meyers said.

He rolled a clip of Trump delivering a speech in which he claimed to have set an all-time high in the history of this country in cutting regulations. “We’ve cut more regulations than any administration” whether that administration lasted four or eight years, “or 16 years in one case.”

“No. In no cases,” Meyers insisted. “Trump might be thinking of FDR, who was elected to a fourth term but he only served 12 years. To know that you’d have to be some kind of history buff or, you know, in seventh grade.”

As outrage grew over the Trump take-the-babies southern border policy, various members of his administration, and the man himself, lied when they insisted Trump could not end his policy by executive order – or phone call – saying only Congress could fix it. Until this morning, when Trump ended the abuse with an executive order. For which Trump gave himself a lot of credit as he signed it.

“Let’s be clear… You don’t get credit for solving the problem when you’re the one who created the problem,” Meyers scolded Trump.

Whether it’s the birther lie, or the Mexicans are rapists lie, or the idea that Democrats are responsible for Trump’s administration separating families, Trump’s “paranoid fantasies are a Rosetta stone for understanding what’s happening right now,” Meyers said. Fox News “has spent the past week lying about the policy and trying to make you believe that what you’re seeing with your own eyes isn’t actually real,” he added, including push back on those calling “cages” the confinement into which some children were put. Steve Doocy said they looked to him more like chain-link walled areas.

“Let’s be clear about something: If you rip a child away from its parents, and you put that child in a suite at the Ritz, you’re still a f*cking monster,” Meyers clarified.

“The through line of Trump’s political career is blindingly clear. He concocts racist lies, uses dehumanizing language to justify cruelty toward immigrants and outsiders. It wasn’t an accident. It wasn’t a law. It was a choice by Trump and his supporters. And, lest you have any doubt at all about how the people who support this policy really feel, here’s Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, on Fox News last night.”

Meyers then played the clip of Lewandowski on Fox News Channel Tuesday night, making what Mark Hamill described as the “sad trombone” “wah-wahhh” sound, when a Democrat was speaking about a 10-year-old mmigrant girl with Down Syndrome who had been separated from her mother.

“Man, I thought when you showed a d**k on TV you had to blur it,” Meyers marveled.