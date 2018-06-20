Former Inhumans star Serinda Swan has been tapped to star in CBC’s upcoming drama series Coroner, created by Morwyn Brebner (Saving Hope).

Inspired by M.R. Hall’s best-selling book series, Coroner centers on a newly appointed coroner investigating suspicious deaths in Toronto. Production will begin in late summer 2018 in and around Toronto with the series set to premiere on CBC in winter 2019.

Swan will play the title role of Jenny Cooper, a brave, determined yet vulnerable coroner driven by an intense desire for the truth. A former ER doctor and recently widowed mother, the passing of her beloved husband has unlocked a primal connection to death, tied to a secret in her past that is only now coming to the surface. She loves her son more than life itself and strives to support him while also trying to take care of herself.

Coroner is produced by Muse Entertainment and Back Alley Films.

Swan most recently starred as Medusa in Marvel’s Inhumans and also as Anne Bancroft in Ryan Murphy’s Feud. She’s repped by APA, Elevate Entertainment, Performers Management in Canada, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.