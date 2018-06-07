Steven Knight segues from the mean streets of early 1900s Birmingham in Peaky Blinders to the deceptively calm waves of Serenity, his stylized thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. Knight wrote and directed the pic as his follow-up to his 2013 Tom Hardy thriller Locke, and the trailer has dropped ahead of the pic’s planned October 19 theatrical release via Aviron Pictures.

Serenity stars McConaughey as Baker Dill, a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered when his ex-wife Karen (Hathaway) tracks him down and begs him to save her and their young son from her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) by taking him out to sea and leaving him for the sharks.

The ask thrusts Dill back into a life he’d tried to forget (“Good to see you John, it took so long to find you — what do you say?” Karen says when she tracks Dill down. “I say, I’m not called John anymore,” Baker replies) and his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems.

Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong and Diane Lane co-star in the film produced by Guy Heeley and Greg Shapiro.

Check out the trailer above.