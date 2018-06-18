The new trailer for Aneesh Chaganty’s innovative, award-winning Sundance thriller Searching is filled with Internet hysteria as a man tries desperately to find his missing daughter via social media channels and websites. And from the looks of the trailer above, things go off the rails.

Written by Chaganty and Sev Ohanian, the film stars John Cho as David Kim, who starts to go down an Internet rabbit hole when his 16-year-old daughter (Michelle La) goes missing. A local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case, but 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search his daughter’s laptop. It opens a Pandora’s box of clues, truths and secrets that might or might not lead him to his daughter. The thriller also stars Debra Messing, Joseph Lee and Sara Sohn.

In a hyper-modern thriller told via a computer screen, smartphones, YouTube, Facebook, Facetime and other technological devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter’s digital footprints before she disappears forever.

Sony releases the Screen Gems pic on August 3.