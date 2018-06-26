Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary who famously made his debut insisting his new boss’s inauguration crows “was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period” in the face of, you know, facts, is shooting a pilot for a “relaxed” talk show at which public figures join him in “lite conversation at a local pub or cafe.”

Spicer, famously played as a fulminating fussbudget by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live, would discuss “everything from media to marriage,” on the new talker from Debmar-Mercury, sources told Deadline.

While McCarthy may have snagged the Emmy Award at the 2017 trophy ceremony, Spicer won the opening monologue and demonstrated he had a sense of humor, with a surprise cameo in which he rolled out behind his podium to announce the 2017 Emmy Awards “will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period!”

In his new TV series, Spicer might even tangle with his guests about the merits of “making your bed” or the value of a great point guard, according to the pitch sheet for Sean Spicer’s Common Ground, obtained by NYT, which was given first crack at the

news, and said no network is yet attached, though one of our sources says it’s envisioned as a syndicated series.

The project would be shot in Washington, where conversation these days tends to run more along lines of baby-

snatching as immigration policy, and thoughts on the upcoming white supremacist rally in our nation’s capital, rather than the merits of bed-making, but, whatever.

“In this current environment, I think it’s important to have a platform where we can have civil, respectful, and informative discussions on the issues of the day,” Spicer, who joined America First Action super PAC to support Trump

when he got shown the door at the White House, told NYT of the series.

Spicer, a WME client, already has a podcast, Everything’s Going to be All Right, with conservative writer Katie Pavlich, and has written a book about his can-you-believe-he-was-only-there-six-months in the White House. It’s set to drop next month.

In addition to Debmar-Mercury, Sean Spicer’s Common Ground would be co-produced with Pilgrim Media Group.