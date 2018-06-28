EXCLUSIVE: Sean Hayes is wrapping up production on Lazy Susan, an indie comedy the Will & Grace stalwart stars in alongside Carrie Aizley, Margo Martindale, Jim Rash with Matthew Broderick and Allison Janney. Nick Peet directed a script that Hayes wrote with Darlene Hunt and Aizley.

In the comedy, Hayes portrays the title character, a frumpy, bumbling, unmotivated woman named Susan who, despite her best efforts, always manages to get herself in the most ridiculous, embarrassing situations imaginable.

The film’s produced by Dominion Pictures’ Carl Moellenberg, Hazy Mills Productions’ Todd Milliner and Stargazer Films’ Zach O’Brien and Shane O’Brien.

“We wanted to explore the indie comedy genre from a different perspective,” said Hayes. “This is, at times, a dark look inside a character’s lack of empathy and ability to extend herself when it doesn’t serve her own needs. We root for Susan to grow and become self-aware. Through heartache and sometimes public embarrassment, she just might.”

Hayes, who memorably played middle Stooge Larry in the Bobby and Peter Farrelly-directed The Three Stooges, originated the film with his Hazy Mills partner Milliner.

Kameron Tarlow and Anthony Del Negro are the co-producers, and Wally Smith, Bobby Sain, Brandon Powers, Brian Resnick and Dominick LaRuffa, Jr. are the exec producers. Robert Flicker, Daniel O’Dea, John Hahn, Joe Vineis, Bruce Edward Hall are associate producers while BD Gunnell is the line producer.