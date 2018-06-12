Sean Hannity’s hour on Donald Trump’s NoKo summit bagged a bigger crowd than ABC’s The Bachelorette on Monday night. But Bachelorette trumped Sean Hannity in the news demo.

Hannity’s Fox News Channel show was the most watched on television Monday night as he covered pal President Donald Trump’s first date with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Hannity delivered 5.902 million viewers. Bachelorette, aka Monday’s most watched broadcast show, trailed with 5.493M on ABC.

However, the pick-a-mate competition series outstripped Hannity among 25-54 year olds, clocking 2.033M viewers in the news demo to Hannity’s 1.486M.

Meanwhile, over at CNN, Chris Cuomo’s new primetime program, Cuomo Prime Time, nabbed 2.362M viewers – 904K in the news demo. Those are his best stats yet with his new show at 9 PM. Cuomo’s show featured a weeping Dennis Rodman talking from Singapore about the Trump summit with Kim.

Even so, MSNBC squeaked ahead of CNN in total viewers at 9 PM, averaging 2.378M viewers with its special coverage of the summit meeting. But its 494K viewers in the 25-54 age bracket finished a lap behind CNN.