It isn’t surprising that MSNBC is still supporting the blog besieged and increasingly apologizing Joy Reid but Sean Hannity might have been one of the last people you’d think would come forward to say the host should keep her cable gig.

But that’s what the accurately self-described “number one rated host in cable” did today to a very critical competitor. “Someone needs to take the lead in cable news and stop the ‘crush, fire them, and destroy hosts you may disagree with’ environment,” the Fox News Channel primetime king and Donald Trump call sheet regular wrote this afternoon online. “I guess as the number one rated host in cable, I’ll start.”

“I am grateful for this microphone and the platform given to me everyday by my audience,” Hannity said also. “I am a believer in the freedom of speech for all Americans. I am also a believer in second chances. And as someone who believes in forgiveness, I have to say, we have fallen short.”

Having survived calls for her dismissal after homophobic writings going back several years were unearthed on her blog previously, Reid this week faced revelations that she seemed to think 9/11 was an U.S. government inside job or the fault of Israel. The View co-host Meghan McCain also justifiably lashed out at Reid when “beyond disgusting” images emerged from the latter’s online presence in 2007 depicting the now ailing Sen. John McCain’s head photoshopped on the body of the shooter who murdered 32 people at Virginia Tech that year.

On Friday Hannity took a “he that is without sin” approach and brought the volume down – for all concerned.

“Over the last few days the conversation surrounding the comments made by TV personalities has dominated the news cycle,” Hannity wrote “We have covered them as well, going over previous tweets, statements and on-air opinions. One of these individuals, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, has now apologized for her previous blogs and commentary.”

Of course, when Hannity says that he and others at FNC have “covered” the A.M. Joy’s comments, he means that in the way most people would use the phrase “relentlessly scrutinized,” it should be noted.

However, today Sean was his Sunday morning self and not his primetime self, it seems.

“It’s good to see Joy (who is no fan of mine) starting to take responsibility for her past remarks,” he noted. “My suggestion is that she follows up with the groups and people who she offended, and learn from all of this. Her apology should be accepted, and she should be given a chance to make it right, and not fired.”

Hannity’s remarks come after MSNBC said Friday that “Joy has apologized publicly and privately and said she has grown and evolved in the many years since, and we know this to be true.” The network also said Reid would not host her show this weekend.

“While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day,” Reid herself said in her latest apology walk of shame today. “There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed,” she added with no mention of the hackers she had previous blamed the comments on her blog on. “I’m sorry for the collateral damage and pain this is causing individuals and communities caught in the crossfire.”

Good enough for Sean Hannity.