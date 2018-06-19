EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems has snapped up Parent’s Night by Joe Nussbaum, a raunchy comedy that follows a group of suburban parents who throw a massive, unforgettable house party when their kids head off on a school trip.

The concept is based on an actual annual ritual, in the vein of Project X, with a vibe that’s Bad Moms meets Bad Dads.

Nussbaum cut his teeth as the director and co-writer of the 1999 cult short George Lucas in Love. His feature credits include Morgan Creek’s Sydney White and Disney’s Prom, and he most recently helmed and executive produced 20 episodes of Amazon Prime’s kid series Just Add Magic over the last few years. He is repped by Artists First and ICM.

Beau Bauman will be producing Parent’s Night. Screen Gems SVP Production Eric Paquette brought Parent’s Night into the studio.